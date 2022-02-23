Packers great Frank Winters visits La Crosse, speaks with local scouts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A former Green Bay Packers great makes a stop in La Crosse to help inspire local kids.
Pro Bowl center, Frank Winters, was invite to speak to area scouts at the Cargill Room as part of the Gateway Area Council's annual fundraiser.
Winters says one of the reason he supports scouting is because, like football, it gives young people a chance to build character and be active.
"I think it's a great opportunity for these kids, and they've got to take advantage of it while they can. And this area up here gives kids a lot of opportunities to explore, it seems like it's a perfect match for these kids," Winters said. "With the mountains, and the lakes, and the rivers, I think it's a great opportunity and I'm sure they make the most of it. "
Winters, who was part of the Packers Super Bowl winning team in 1996, also donated a signed jersey to be auctioned off at the fundraiser.