Packers honor Sparta's Dow as 'High School Coach of the Week'

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers honor a local coach.
The team said that Adam Dow of Sparta High School is the Packers High School Coach of the Week.
The honor specifically referenced the Spartans win at Mauston on August 26. Dow lead the team to an emotional one-point win on the opening night of the season.
The win came less than 24 hours after the team learned of the tragic death of teammate JD Olson in a vehicle accident.
Award winners receive several items and privileges including a $2,000 donation to the football program from the Packers.