Packers honor Sparta's Dow

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Green Bay Packers also honoring the Sparta football program by naming Adam Dow the High School Coach of the Week.
The honor specifically referencing the Spartans win at Mauston in week two.
Dow led Sparta to an emotional one-point win over Mauston.
The win coming one day after the Spartans learned of the tragic death of teammate JD Olson in a car accident.
"Ultimately our job, we always like to talk about the X’s and O’s as coaches, and you know, the wins and losses at the high school level, but ultimately our job is to take care of our kids,” Dow said in a press release from the Packers. “We called a team meeting and we had everyone come in. I said my piece on it and let them know that we were there to support them, but we also knew that ultimately playing that game had to be the kids’ decision. Our job as coaches, whether we were in the mental state of coaching that night, our focus had to be on the wishes of our players. If they would’ve decided not to play or to postpone it, I would’ve respected those wishes.”
Award winners receive several items and privileges including a $2,000 donation to the football program from the Packers.