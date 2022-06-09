Pairings set for WIAA State Baseballl-Bangor Plays Wednesday morning

APPLETON, Wis. (WXOW) - The pairings are out for WIAA State Baseball.
The Bangor Cardinals, seeded #3, are making the trip to Appleton seeking a Division 4 crown.
It's the first trip to state for the team since 1996.
They'll have to first get by #2 Columbus Catholic in a semifinal game Wednesday morning June 15.
The two teams meet at 8 a.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
The winner of that game plays the winner of the Regis-Oakfield semifinal. They'll play immediately after the Bangor game.
The Division 4 Championship is set for Thursday morning June 16 at 9 a.m.
