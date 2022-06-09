 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pairings set for WIAA State Baseballl-Bangor Plays Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA-Baseball-2016

APPLETON, Wis. (WXOW) - The pairings are out for WIAA State Baseball. 

The Bangor Cardinals, seeded #3, are making the trip to Appleton seeking a Division 4 crown. 

Bangor Baseball Team 2022.PNG

It's the first trip to state for the team since 1996. 

They'll have to first get by #2 Columbus Catholic in a semifinal game Wednesday morning June 15. 

The two teams meet at 8 a.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The winner of that game plays the winner of the Regis-Oakfield semifinal. They'll play immediately after the Bangor game. 

The Division 4 Championship is set for Thursday morning June 16 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the State Tournament are available only online. Click here for tickets. 

Tags

Recommended for you