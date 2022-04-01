 Skip to main content
Panthers and Riverhawks hit the diamond at Copeland Park

  • Updated
Central v West Salem BB

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - West Salem served as the home team as they squared off against Central in a game that was moved to Copeland Park just hours before the first pitch.

The Riverhawks bats were hot, as they put across runs in 6 of the 7 innings, including a 3-run 3rd.

The Panthers showed some flashes of leather, making some great defensive plays to keep it close, but they just couldn't pull it out in the end.

Riverhawks win it 8-5.

Riverhawks next game: Mon 4/4 @ Sparta

Panthers next game: Sat 4/2 vs. Holmen

