PdC wrestlers shift attention towards Team State

Prairie du Chien, Wis. (WXOW) The wrestling season is not done for one Coulee Region team.
Prairie du Chien will lace them up at the WIAA Team State Tournament on Saturday.
The Blackhawks qualified for the fourth straight year this season.
They will be the number two seed and take on Baldwin-Woodville in the Division 2 semifinals Saturday morning.
Rhett Koenig just won his 4th individual state title over the weekend and is ready to lead Prairie du Chien this weekend.
"I know I've already been with a couple of my teammates, and they're pumped. I hope this brings everyone together and we can go out and get another title. I was thinking before my match if I have to lose this, but we get a team title next week, I guess it's an eye for an eye, I would've taken that. But if we can get both that would be the cherry on top," said 4-time individual state champ Rhett Koenig.
Prairie du Chien and Baldwiun-Woodville will meet at 10 AM Saturday in Madison.