Peters' homer leads Aquinas over Logan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds and the Logan Rangers went head to head in an MVC baseball clash.
Aquinas scored in each of the first 5 innings, including a solo homer from Eddie Peters in the third, to take down the Rangers 6-1.
