Plays of the Week for April 26 Scott Emerich Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for April 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tuesday Play Week More From News 19 Wausau Coverage Reedsburg rolls to win in D2 semifinal Feb 27, 2021 Arcadia High School Arcadia gets a win over Kewaunee in a close game Apr 16, 2021 Sports Eagles ready to take flight in WIAC Tournament May 17, 2021 Bangor High School Bangor takes care of Cashton Oct 12, 2018 Magic of March Lake Country Lutheran advances to D3 championship game with win over St. Croix Central Mar 5, 2021 Sports The St. Louis Jr. Blues hold off the Chill Feb 9, 2019 Recommended for you