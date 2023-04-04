Plays of the Week for April 4

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. .Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding and possible additional rises. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 03/26/1991. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&