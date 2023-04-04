Plays of the Week for April 4

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.
Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.
.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.
* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA
FLOYD MITCHELL
IN NORTHEAST IOWA
ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON
FAYETTE HOWARD WINNESHIEK
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON
MOWER OLMSTED WINONA
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN
ADAMS JUNEAU
IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
CRAWFORD GRANT RICHLAND
VERNON
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
LA CROSSE MONROE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY,
CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE,
MAUSTON, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PLATTEVILLE,
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA,
TOMAH, VIROQUA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.