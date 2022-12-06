Plays of the Week for December 6 Scott Emerich Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for December 6. Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for December 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Week Play Tuesday More From News 19 Black River Falls High School G-E-T locks down Black River Falls Feb 27, 2020 High School Sports Teams West Salem turns out the lights on the Knights Dec 13, 2019 Sports Royall’s Brueggeman brings home gold in Long Jump Jun 1, 2019 Sports Moustakas gets big hit in 8th, Brewers rally past Braves 4-2 Aug 12, 2018 Sports Viroqua drops Regional Championship to Wis. Dells May 30, 2018 Madison Coverage D.C. Everest cross country coach runs 43 miles for good cause Feb 16, 2021 Recommended for you