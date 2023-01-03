Plays of the Week for January 3 Scott Emerich Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for January 3. Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for January 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Week Play Tuesday More From News 19 Sports Westby looking to build off of strong positional players Aug 18, 2019 Onalaska High School River Falls topples the Hilltoppers Feb 28, 2019 Sports Big 2nd half carries St. Xavier over Viterbo Updated Dec 14, 2022 Holmen High School Special teams miscues cost Holmen at Chippewa Falls Aug 17, 2018 Caledonia High School King brothers lead Caledonia over Chatfield Nov 1, 2019 Sports UW-La Crosse’s inefficiency on offense leads them to a loss against UW-Platteville Feb 2, 2019 Recommended for you