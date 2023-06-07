Plays of the Week for June 7

...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central
and southwestern Wisconsin...
The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will
cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon.
Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low
20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15
mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over
the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit
has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly
and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar
conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be
lighter.
Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with
fires and heed any local burn bans.