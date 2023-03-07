Plays of the Week for March 7

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...
.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.
Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&