Plays of the Week for May 2

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.
.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* WHEN...Until Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&