Plays of the Week for May 23

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.
Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality