Plays of the Week for November 15 Scott Emerich Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for November 15. Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for November 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Play Tuesday Week More From News 19 Sports Eagles prepare to take on #1 North Central Updated Nov 24, 2021 Sports Aquinas marches on to State Updated Nov 12, 2021 Sports La Crosse Speedway ready to showcase Oktoberfest Weekend Updated Oct 6, 2022 Sports Holmen comes back in the bottom of the 7th inning to earn a trip to State Jul 23, 2018 Sports Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota Sep 29, 2021 Sports Five local wrestlers bring home 2nd place at WIAA State Wrestling Feb 23, 2019 Recommended for you