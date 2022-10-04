Plays of the Week for October 4 Scott Emerich Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for October 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Plays Of The Week More From News 19 News Wisconsin man survives bear attack Oct 2, 2018 Sports UW-La Crosse soccer picked to finish first in WIAC behind 15 new players Aug 20, 2019 Onalaska High School Onalaska goes 4-0, wins Legion Tournament Jul 7, 2019 Sports Logan hosts Central in intra-city volleyball action Updated Oct 14, 2021 G-E-T High School G-E-T wins tight battle over Luther Jan 16, 2020 Outdoors Hunters take note-new rules in parts of SE Minnesota Nov 5, 2019 Recommended for you