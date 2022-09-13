Plays of the Week for September 13 Scott Emerich Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the Tuesday Top 6 at 6 Plays of the Week for September 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Plays Plays Of The Week More From News 19 Sports Viterbo men take down Valley City State Feb 5, 2021 Sports Nebraska players’ lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football Aug 27, 2020 Sports Eagles shoot 62.5% from 3 pt range in second half in victory over Blugolds Jan 25, 2020 News 7th annual Take Kids Fishing Day instills a love of the outdoors Jun 2, 2018 High School Sports Teams Hilltoppers remain undefeated in MVC with win on the road at Logan Feb 4, 2020 Outdoors Fire officials ask the public to delay boating activities until water warms Mar 13, 2020 Recommended for you