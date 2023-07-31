 Skip to main content
Prairie du Chien advances with 14-0 win over Jackson

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hoppers are still alive after defeating Jackson 14-0 at the Class A Legion State baseball tournament.

Prairie du Chien, who is hosting, had a dominant day where every member of their lineup had at least one hit.

After scoring four runs in the 1st, they didn't let up in later innings. They matched that total in the 3rd thanks in part to Byrce Lenzendorf's RBI single to right that scored Noah Padretti.

Not to be outdone, PDC scored six in the 4th. That included a two RBI hit to the gap by Cayden Lomas.

Starting pitcher Logan Kiesau had a complete game shutout with three strikeouts while only giving up three hits. The game was decided after five innings.

Prairie du Chien will play on Tuesday, the final day of the tournament, against either Little Chute or Denmark. The Hoppers must win twice in order to keep the trophy from leaving the host site.

