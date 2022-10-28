 Skip to main content
Prairie du Chien dominates River Valley in the battle of the Blackhawks

Prairie du Chien and River Valley, both called the Blackhawks met in PDC for a division 5 matchup.
Prairie du Chien, WISC. (WXOW) - Prairie du Chien and River Valley, both called the Blackhawks met in PDC for a division 5 matchup.

PDC junior Ty Wagner dominated the offense with a total of 5 TDs. (2 is 1st, 1in 2nd, 2 in 3rd)

PDC senior Kurt Wall showing up on the defensive side of the ball. With only 3 seconds left to go in the 1st quarter Wall intercepted the ball and ran it back to the endzone for a pick-6.

Final score: 52-15 Prairie du Chien

PDC's next game will be on Fri, November 4th against Brodhead/Juda

