Prielipp ready for his big MLB Draft moment

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) The Coulee Region is ready to be put back in the national spotlight for a major upcoming draft.
This time it's Tomah's Connor Prielipp's turn.
Prielipp is projected to be a first round draft pick in Sunday MLB Draft.
The lefthanded pitcher is ranked the 24th best prospect according to mlb.com.
"Yeah, I guess it's like a dream come true," said MLB pitching prospect Connor Prielipp
It's a dream that's incurred more an a couple of hiccups the last couple of years.
Prielipp got off to a great start his freshman season at Alabama only to see it end prematurely due COVID cancellations.
He pitched just 7 innings his sophomore season before an elbow injury put him on the shelf.
"I felt like a tightness in my arm. We weren't for sure what it was. We rehabbed it for a little while. I had a couple of rehab starts and then we found out by the end of May that it was a torn UCL," Prielipp said.
That injury led to Tommy John surgery, a sort of a elbow reconstruction procedure you hear about with pitchers.
That was 14 months ago, even so he has remained squarely on the radar of major league scouts.
"Tommy John, for most guys your career was over at that point. But now almost 30% of the guys in the big leagues have had Tommy John Surgery. I think the recovery rate is 90% with today's technology. So it's really nothing to worry about. I feel great. My stuff is where it used to be. I'm just trying to get better every day."
Prielipp was able to show he was fully recovered when he threw at the MLB Combine in San Diego last month.
With a nasty slider and a fastball already in the 90s, he's ready for what comes next.
"Mostly I was there, they were just trying to get to know the person I was. Try to get to know me off the field, not too much anything baseball-wise, just who I am as a person."
"What teams did you talk to or did you talk to all of them?"
"I probably talked to 20 different teams there."
When that big moment comes Sunday, his hometown will be close to his heart.
"It's been great. They've been following me through this whole journey. They always have my back and always want the best for me no matter where I go or what I do. They've always had me and it's been a blessing to be backed by such a great community. Our head coach here, Ryan Brookman, has taught me a lot and has been great along this journey."