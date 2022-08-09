Program growth has Sparta optimistic for 2022

Sparta, Wis. (WXOW) After a bit of a down year in 2021 Sparta head football coach Adam Dow has reason for optimism this fall.
The Spartans have about 90 guys on the roster.
That's an improvement from the past few seasons.
Some key pieces including junior signal caller Thomas Laufenberg are back from last year's starting lineup.
But there's plenty of open spots at other positions and young guys will compete for playing time.
It's an exciting development for a team that needed some roster turnover following a 2-5 showing in the MVC.
"I think any time we can get in that 80 to 100 number, we can be competitive with some of the bigger schools in our conference. Right now, with the 90, it's pretty good numbers for us. Lot of youth right now, but really our focus is getting the kids reps, getting them game-time experience and really just finding out who wants to play," Dow said.
"Last year was more for our group to grow. We grew a lot. We only had six seniors last year, so we had a lot of juniors, obviously seniors now, that played. I think we're ready. I expect big things from us," said linebacker Hertfelt.
Sparta opens at home against Baldwin-Woodville on August 18.