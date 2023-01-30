Putz picks up major state honor

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) A local star athlete is running away with a prestigious award.
Manny Putz was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
The Onalaska sophomore won the Div. 1 state championship last fall in thrilling fashion, just edging the second-place finisher by 2-tenths of a second.
Putz also led Onalaska to a dominating season in the MVC.
He closed out his season by taking 11th at the Champs Midwest Sports Regionals.
The award also recognizes outstanding academic achievement as well as character on and off the racecourse.
Putz is now a finalist for the national player of the year, which will be announced in February.