 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Putz picks up major state honor

  • 0
Putz wins prestigious award

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) A local star athlete is running away with a prestigious award.

Manny Putz was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

The Onalaska sophomore won the Div. 1 state championship last fall in thrilling fashion, just edging the second-place finisher by 2-tenths of a second.

Putz also led Onalaska to a dominating season in the MVC.

He closed out his season by taking 11th at the Champs Midwest Sports Regionals.

The award also recognizes outstanding academic achievement as well as character on and off the racecourse.

Putz is now a finalist for the national player of the year, which will be announced in February.

Tags

Recommended for you