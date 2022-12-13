Rangers and Hilltoppers Boys meet in game 1 of doubleheader

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Logan and Onalaska Girls and Boys Varsity basketball teams met for a doubleheader Tuesday evening.
The Boys tipped off first, as the #8-ranked Hilltoppers hope to bounce back from a non-conference loss.
Evan Anderson led Onalaska in scoring with 17, while Isaac Skemp added 16 points himself.
The Hilltoppers run away with the 80-33 victory.
Onalaska's next game will be another doubleheader on Friday, December 16 in Sparta. The Rangers will also return to play Friday, hosting Aquinas.