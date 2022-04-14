Rangers and Panthers hit the pitch despite the cold weather

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Logan and West Salem girls' soccer teams braced the frigid winds Thursday evening as they met on the pitch at Logan's Swanson Field.
With the winds at their back for most of the first half, West Salem was able to net 3 goals in the first 23 minutes. Meanwhile, Logan struggled to retain ball control and went without a shot in the first 40 minutes.
West Salem scored 4 more times in the second half to win it 7-0.
Panthers next game: 4/19 @ Sparta 4:00pm
Rangers next game: 4/19 @ Onalaska 7:00pm