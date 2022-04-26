 Skip to main content
Rangers host the Lancers in cross-state battle

  • Updated
Logan BB

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah took the short trip across the Mississippi River to square off with Logan's baseball team Tuesday evening.

The Lancers took a 3-2 lead in the 4th inning, but the Rangers were able to drive in the necessary runs in the late innings.

Logan holds off the Lancers for the 4-3 win.

Notable Performances:

Rangers- Gabe Kattchee: 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 5 K, winning pitcher; Nick Joley: 4 IP, 7 hits, 3 runs, 4 BB, 1 K

Lancers- Jack Welch: 3-4, RBI, 4.1 IP, 5 hits, 3 BB, 5 K; Eli McCool: 2-4, RBI; Karson Pape: 2-4; Zack Bentsen: 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K

Rangers next game: 4/29 vs. Prescott 4:30pm

Lancers next game: 4/28 @ Wabasha-Kellogg 5:00pm

