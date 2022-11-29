Rangers look to bounce back against Richland Center

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Logan Girls Basketball started the season with a 43-point loss to Prairie du Chien last Tuesday. A week later they hope to get back to .500 hosting the Hornets.
Jazzy Davis was showing her veteran abilities. As the only senior on the team, she was happy to step up and lead the Rangers in scoring (22). Aaliyah Hamilton was closely behind, with 19 points of her own.
The Rangers were ferocious and controlled the game most of the night, leading by 12 at halftime.
A late push by the Hornets would come up short, as Logan collects their first win of the season with the 56-48 victory.
Logan will look to turn the win into a streak on Saturday, when they host the Milwaukee Academy of Science.