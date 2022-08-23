Rangers open volleyball season hosting Sparta

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Logan Volleyball team looks to bounce back from a difficult season last year as they open their season Tuesday evening hosting the Spartans.
The Spartans rolled through Set 1, winning it 16-25 off a great dig by Madelyn Sprain. Then the Rangers locked in.
Logan pushed the second set deep, before finally taking it 31-29.
Sparta went up 2-1 following another 16-25 victory, before Logan would even it up at 2-2 (25-15).
Sparta was finally able to pull away in set 5, winning it 16-14 and taking the match.
Notable Spartans: Josie Edwards - 14 kills, 4 aces, 5 blocks; Abby Schell - 9 kills, 41 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Macey Oswald - 1 ace, 29 digs
Notable Rangers: Jazzy Davis - 11 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs, 4 blocks; Ava Detweiller - 8 kills, 34 assists, 1 ace, 10 digs