Rangers Soccer crosses the river to face off with the Lancers

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - As the season draws to a close, two area teams only separated by the Mississippi River meet for a non-conference match-up.
Still scoreless 27 minutes into the match, Logan's Tai Le splits the defenders to find Solomon Syzmanski, who spins around and plants the game's first point into the back of the net. 1-0 Rangers.
Minutes later, Logan again on the attack. Chuye Yang shoots left-footed toward the top right corner, but Cooper Johnson is there to keep his team within one.
34th minute. Logan Hill is pushing the Lancers forward. He finds Brady Grupa flashing to the box. Grupa buries the shot into the left corner to even the score at 1-1.
The teams would trade goals in the second half to final up with a 2-2 tie.