Rangers take the short trip north to battle the Knights

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following a tough loss to West Salem Tuesday night, Luther looks to return to the win column hosting Logan.
Isaiah Schwichtenberg led the Knights in scoring with 18 points, and also collected 9 steals in the contest. Kodi Miller was closely behind with 16 points. Nick Joley and Justis Arellano both scored 20 points each for Tomah.
The Knights advance to 3-1 on the season, following the 80-63 win.
Luther won't have long to celebrate the win, as they host Adams-Friendship Saturday afternoon at 3:00. Logan will hit the road once again Monday, December 12 to play at Menomonie.