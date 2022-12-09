 Skip to main content
Rangers take the short trip north to battle the Knights

  Updated
  • 0
Luther Basketball
Billy Hatfield

Following a tough loss to West Salem Tuesday night, Luther looks to return to the win column hosting Logan.

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following a tough loss to West Salem Tuesday night, Luther looks to return to the win column hosting Logan.

Isaiah Schwichtenberg led the Knights in scoring with 18 points, and also collected 9 steals in the contest. Kodi Miller was closely behind with 16 points. Nick Joley and Justis Arellano both scored 20 points each for Tomah.

The Knights advance to 3-1 on the season, following the 80-63 win.

Luther won't have long to celebrate the win, as they host Adams-Friendship Saturday afternoon at 3:00. Logan will hit the road once again Monday, December 12 to play at Menomonie.

