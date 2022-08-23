 Skip to main content
Record-setting day for Tomah at the Viking Classic

Zingler, Neumann lead the charge for Tomah

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW)  It's a day that will go down in the record books at Tomah High School.

Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler put on a clinic while leading the Timberwolves girls golf team to a team title at the Viking Classic at Drugan's Castle Mound.

Neumann shot a two-under par 69, which was a school record for the moment.

Then minutes later her teammate Amelia Zingler knocked home a birdie putt on the par 5 6th and finished with a three-under par 68.

Tomah won the team title easily with Holmen second.

1. Tomah   318

2. Holmen  362

3. Aquinas  382

