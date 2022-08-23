Record-setting day for Tomah at the Viking Classic

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) It's a day that will go down in the record books at Tomah High School.
Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler put on a clinic while leading the Timberwolves girls golf team to a team title at the Viking Classic at Drugan's Castle Mound.
Neumann shot a two-under par 69, which was a school record for the moment.
Then minutes later her teammate Amelia Zingler knocked home a birdie putt on the par 5 6th and finished with a three-under par 68.
Tomah won the team title easily with Holmen second.
1. Tomah 318
2. Holmen 362
3. Aquinas 382