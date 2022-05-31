Red Hawks and Rangers square off in Regional competition

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Logan hit the road Tuesday evening to face off with G-E-T for a spot in the Regional Finals.
The Red Hawks bats were red hot in this one. They built an 11-2 lead going into the bottom of the 4th.
Collin Handke gets himself on with a double into right field. He would come in on a little loop shot by Brendan Brady later in the inning to push the lead to 10.
The Rangers were unable to answer back in the top of the 5th, so G-E-T gets the win at home.
The Red Hawks will travel to Altoona tomorrow to fight for a spot in Sectionals.