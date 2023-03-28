Red Hawks host the Spartans baseball team

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - In a rematch of last year's Regional contest, the G-E-T squad hosts Sparta on the diamond.
The scoring came far easier than during last year's playoff match-up. The Red Hawks had a 3-2 lead in the middle of the 3rd inning. That's when they opened it up in the bottom of the frame with a 5 spot, building the lead to 8-2.
The Spartans will get one of those runs back in the 5th, but when Collin Handke struck out the side in the 6th, the home squad was feeling confident.
The Red Hawks win it 12-3.