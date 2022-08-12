RedHawks, Anderson To Embrace Power Run Game

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW)- G-E-T football hopes to make a move up the standings this fall under first-year head coach Paul Anderson.
The long-time assistant inherits a squad that finished just 1-8 in 2021, but brings back 16 out of 22 starters from a year ago.
It will be a return to smash mouth football for the RedHawks, as they look to take advantage of experience in the backfield and on the offensive line.
"We've got the personnel at running back to really be good with a power running game," said Anderson. "We've got about 4 or 5, beyond the starters, that are just as good too."
"The chemistry this year is pretty spectacular. I know last year, it was a little rocky here and there," said senior quarterback Ben Hilton. "But this year, the guys are bonding really well. There's a lot of fire, a lot of competitive energy going around, and it just looks like everyone is happy to be out here again."
The RedHawks host Mondovi in their opener on Friday, August 19th.