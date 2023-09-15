Reedsburg goes toe-to-toe with Sparta

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
