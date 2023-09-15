 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Reedsburg goes toe-to-toe with Sparta

  • Updated
Sparta will take this one 21-13.

SPARTA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Reedsburg Gophers came to Sparta to battle with the Spartans on the gridiron.

Reedsburg goes toe-to-toe with Sparta

It was a busy first quarter in this matchup. With Reedsburg putting up 13 points and Sparta scoring 15 it was anyone's game right from the get-go.

Only one more touchdown would be scored in the game, and that would be scored by Sparta in the 3rd quarter.

Sparta advances to 4-1 with a 21-13 win over Reedsburg.

