Regional Champs: UW-L advances with win over Bethel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Eagles are soaring to the next round after getting a win against Bethel Sunday at Copeland Park to become Regional champions in Division III.
UW-L just needed to win one game against the Royals to advance. They would have been eliminated if they lost two matchups.
The day started strong for the Eagles as Tim Urlaub knocked in the first run in the second inning. Bethel's Tommy Friesen tied it up soon after with a sac fly.
UW-L was in a good position up 3-2 in the 9th with two outs. However, pinch hitter Andrew Cardenas blasted a 2-run homer over the wall to take a late lead and Bethel would ultimately win the game 4-3.
That meant the teams would have to play a second game to determine the regional champs.
UW-L's Logan Pye wasted no time but knocking in the first run in the opening frame.
In the top of the 2nd, the Eagles went on a tear. It started with Jordan Williams chopping a hit to left that scored a pair. Pye then came up to knock in two more to make it 5-0, ending the day for Royals starting pitcher Ryan Parker. That hardly made a difference as UW-L would score nine runs that inning and ultimately come out on top 16-3.
Head Coach Ryan Schwarz is proud to see how his team came out after the first game ended in heartbreak.
"Obviously it was a little bit deflating," Schwarz said. "We were in a good position to win that game, but I'm really proud of the way the guys responded. Taking a moment and taking a breath. Showing some resilience and mental toughness. Regrouping for game two. Especially coming out firing in the first couple innings and scoring a bunch of runs."
The team is glad that there are still games to be played.
"It's a great feeling to play deep into the season," senior catcher Ty Hamilton said. "To be one of the last 16 teams standing is pretty special. We got a lot of work to do. We got a big series coming up this weekend. We're not ready to be done. We want to go to the world series. We don't want to just get there. We want to win the whole thing. That's our goal."
Next up comes Super-Regionals beginning on Friday. The location and opponents are still to be determined.