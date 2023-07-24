Regional final between Westby and Viroqua goes the distance

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Legion baseball regional final would need every necessary game after Westby beat undefeated Viroqua 9-1 Monday night in a double elimination bracket.
Westby did not waste time getting on the board. Bowdy Dempsey hit a grounder in the bottom of the 1st that the first baseman couldn't handle. That allowed runners on second and third to reach home safely.
In the 2nd inning, Connor Butzler hit a fly ball that landed just inches inside fair territory. Two more runs came across to double Westby's lead.
Viroqua finished the game with six errors. Butzler tried to steal third after his RBI double, and the throw was way off the mark. Butzler trotted home with ease.
Viroqua took away the shutout in the bottom of the 3rd with an RBI single by Casey Kowalczyk, but that's all the hosts could muster.
Westby's win forced a winner-take-all game against Viroqua following that contest.