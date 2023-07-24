 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Regional final between Westby and Viroqua goes the distance

07-24 WESTBY VS VIROQUA LEGION BASE.jpg

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Legion baseball regional final would need every necessary game after Westby beat undefeated Viroqua 9-1 Monday night in a double elimination bracket.

Westby did not waste time getting on the board. Bowdy Dempsey hit a grounder in the bottom of the 1st that the first baseman couldn't handle. That allowed runners on second and third to reach home safely.

In the 2nd inning, Connor Butzler hit a fly ball that landed just inches inside fair territory. Two more runs came across to double Westby's lead.

Viroqua finished the game with six errors. Butzler tried to steal third after his RBI double, and the throw was way off the mark. Butzler trotted home with ease.

Viroqua took away the shutout in the bottom of the 3rd with an RBI single by Casey Kowalczyk, but that's all the hosts could muster.

Westby's win forced a winner-take-all game against Viroqua following that contest.

