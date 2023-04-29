Results from the 54th Knights of Columbus Relays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Twenty schools made their way to Roger Harring Stadium on Saturday as Aquinas played host to the Knights of Columbus Relays.
The track meet's first victory came in the girls 4000 meter distance medley. Onalaska took the crown with the team of MaKayla Carkhuff, Isabella Malecek, Isabela Gutierrez and Alli Thomas. Their time was 13:13.64. The Hilltopper boys would finish second in that competition to Winona by just .14 seconds.
In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Prairie du Chien sophomore Blake Thiry took the gold with a time of 15.25. The girls 100 meter hurdles saw Mauston senior Brie Eckerman come out on top with a time of 15-72.
As for the team results, the Holmen girls dominated with 83 points to take the win. They were followed by Winona's 75 points and Franklin's 67.5.
The Onalaska boys took home the top prize after getting 78 points. Holmen was next at 69.5 points followed Central's score of 67.
Click here for full results of the meet.