 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reynolds, Leaver lead Logan to 35-21 win over Tomah

  • Updated
  • 0
Reynolds comes up big for Logan in 35-21 win over Tomah

Only one team was leaving with a 3rd win tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Eli Reynolds had 129 yards and two scores on the ground, Johnny Leaver added 112 rushing yards and another score, and Logan downed Tomah 35-21 to improve to 2-3 in the MVC. 

Reynolds scored both of his rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to get Logan out to an early lead. 

Then the Rangers star running back made a big impact in the return game in the 2nd quarter, taking a punt deep into Timberwolves territory to set up a short field for Logan. They took advantage with a rushing touchdown by Avin Smith. 

Logan is now 3-4 on the season, while Tomah falls to 2-5. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you