Reynolds, Leaver lead Logan to 35-21 win over Tomah

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Eli Reynolds had 129 yards and two scores on the ground, Johnny Leaver added 112 rushing yards and another score, and Logan downed Tomah 35-21 to improve to 2-3 in the MVC.
Reynolds scored both of his rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to get Logan out to an early lead.
Then the Rangers star running back made a big impact in the return game in the 2nd quarter, taking a punt deep into Timberwolves territory to set up a short field for Logan. They took advantage with a rushing touchdown by Avin Smith.
Logan is now 3-4 on the season, while Tomah falls to 2-5.