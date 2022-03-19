Riverhawks fans hope to be the lift the team needs

MADISON, Wisc. (WXOW) - La Crosse Central fans filed into the Kohl Center Saturday evening, as their team competes for the WIAA Division 2 State Title.
Family and friends hope to set the tone for the Riverhawks, who must get through the Pirates of Pewaukee if they want to hoist the Golden Ball.
Central Senior Hunter Hess knows just how important the crowd can be and the effect they can have on the game. "If it's not looking our way, just keep them up, keep them in the game. They really feed off of us, they've told us that a bunch. And, as you can tell, we really get into it sometimes."