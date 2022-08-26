Riverhawks host Old Abes at Roger Harring Stadium

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - In the second week of the La Crosse - Eau Claire Football exchange, Central welcomed Eau Claire Memorial for the Friday evening match-up.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Old Abes get on the board first. Ryan Thompson scrambles before finding Reagan Hub in the back of the endzone for the 7-0 lead.
Central looks to answer right back on the ensuing drive. Gavin Shepard take the red zone handoff and breaks some tackles on his way to the endzone, tying the game at 7-7.
On the final drive of the first half, Connor Anderson splits the uprights to give Eau Claire Memorial a 10-7 lead.
The teams traded turnovers all second half, and the Old Abes escape with the 10-7 win.