Riverhawks open play at home against Marshfield

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off a dominant win Monday night in River Falls, Central looks to make it a winning streak as they continue their path back to the State Tournament.
The Riverhawks' scoring could be described as a three-headed monster. Three players combined for 58 of the teams 62 points: Henry Meyer (21), Bennet Fried (19), and Nic Williams (18).
Central just escapes a late Marshfield push to win it 62-58.
The Riverhawks will return to play Tuesday, December 6 when they hit the road for a battle with Eau Claire North.