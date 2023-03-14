RiverHawks relishing another opportunity for State success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Central boys basketball program is on a special kind of run. For the second straight year, and sixth time in the past seven seasons the tournament was held, the RiverHawks are headed to State.
Central had a bit of a winding road to get back to Madison this year.
They showed serious playoff poise with a last-second win over Onalaska ion the regional final, then did it again in the sectional final with a second-half surge to knock off New London.
Somehow, someway, the team keeps finding ways to win. It's no wonder they've been a staple at the Kohl Center for the better part of a decade.
"Every team is kind of unique, and putting that puzzle together is a fun challenge each and every year," said head coach Todd Fergot. "We value this one just as much as we did the first and every one in between, for sure."
"It's something not a lot of kids get to experience, and with this group of guys here, it's something we've gotten to do twice now," said senior forward Bennett Fried. "It's really a once in a lifetime thing, and we've gotten to do it twice, so it's an absolutely amazing feeling to represent the program well and keep the chain of success going here."
The RiverHawks are riding an 14-game winning streak into Friday's state semifinal matchup with Whitnall.