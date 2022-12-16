Riverhawks welcome Lady Norskies on the hardwood

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Central hoping to carry the momentum from their last win as they host DeForest.
The Riverhawks carried the lead into halftime, controlling the 29-21 game up to that point. The Lady Norskies rallied in the second half to outscore Central by 15. The Riverhawks take another loss, 61-54 the final.
Rylan Oberg led the scoring for DeForest with 17 points. Brittney Mislivecek also dropped 17 for the Riverhawks, while Alahnna Simpson scored 15.
Central will have a long break until their next game, when they welcome Reedsburg December 28. The Lady Norskies will have a much quicker turn around, facing off with Onalaska Saturday, December 17 at 1:30 pm.