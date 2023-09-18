Rochester Lourdes soccer teams take down La Crescent-Hokah, Cotter

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Area soccer teams had their hands full on Monday night going up against Rochester Lourdes.
The La Crescent-Hokah boys fell at home 5-1 while the Cotter girls fell 2-0 on the road to the Eagles.
In Houston County, Lourdes had countless corner kicks in the first half. After several attempts, one managed to end up in the back of the net off the foot of Eduardo Pena. Shortly after, the Lancers' Wyatt Farrell had a penalty kick but missed the net wide to the left.
The Ramblers were down 1-0 late but gave up another goal with three minutes left after trying to tie their contest to the Eagles' Rebecca Cook. It was only Cotter's second loss of the season.