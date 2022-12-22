Rodgers takes measured approach to stretch run

 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions...

.The bitter cold temperatures and strong wind gusts have combined
for dangerous wind chills from 30 to 45 below zero. With these
dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10
minutes. These bitter cold wind chills will last through Friday
night. Winds west of the Mississippi River have increased with
gusts 30 to 40 mph with blowing and drifting snow. Due to the
evening blizzard conditions, I90 was closed west of Albert Lea in
MN.

The winds will continue to increase overnight and remain very
strong through Friday night with some locations topping 50 mph,
especially in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and open and
rural areas of west central and north central Wisconsin. Whiteout
conditions and significant drifting are expected in open and wind
prone areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills to 40
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Rodgers takes measured approach to stretch run

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Three weeks ago the Packers chances of making the playoffs was around 4%.

Two straight wins later and those chances are up to 12.2% according to ESPN Analytics.

That could be why Aaron Rodgers has been reluctant to give one of those R-E-L-A-X or "Run The Table" proclamations.

With that said, there are encouraging signs, such as the offense averaging 26 points a game since week 10, which was the win over the Cowboys.

Since the Bears game though it hasn't been about winning 5 in a row.

It's been simply about winning the next one.

"What is" is the most important thing and "what is" is we're still playing meaningful football on Christmas.  We got a chance to have a lot of things in front of us.  Now we'll be watching Saturday and we need some things to go our way, but we're going to go down and get a win.  I said a few weeks ago if we just get one and then another one then things look a little bit different.  Going into this game we get this one then things look a little bit different going into the next one, Rodgers said.

Packers and Dolphins meet at noon on Christmas Day in Miami.

