Rodgers takes measured approach to stretch run

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Three weeks ago the Packers chances of making the playoffs was around 4%.
Two straight wins later and those chances are up to 12.2% according to ESPN Analytics.
That could be why Aaron Rodgers has been reluctant to give one of those R-E-L-A-X or "Run The Table" proclamations.
With that said, there are encouraging signs, such as the offense averaging 26 points a game since week 10, which was the win over the Cowboys.
Since the Bears game though it hasn't been about winning 5 in a row.
It's been simply about winning the next one.
"What is" is the most important thing and "what is" is we're still playing meaningful football on Christmas. We got a chance to have a lot of things in front of us. Now we'll be watching Saturday and we need some things to go our way, but we're going to go down and get a win. I said a few weeks ago if we just get one and then another one then things look a little bit different. Going into this game we get this one then things look a little bit different going into the next one, Rodgers said.
Packers and Dolphins meet at noon on Christmas Day in Miami.