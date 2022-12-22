Rodgers takes measured approach to stretch run

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions... .The bitter cold temperatures and strong wind gusts have combined for dangerous wind chills from 30 to 45 below zero. With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. These bitter cold wind chills will last through Friday night. Winds west of the Mississippi River have increased with gusts 30 to 40 mph with blowing and drifting snow. Due to the evening blizzard conditions, I90 was closed west of Albert Lea in MN. The winds will continue to increase overnight and remain very strong through Friday night with some locations topping 50 mph, especially in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and open and rural areas of west central and north central Wisconsin. Whiteout conditions and significant drifting are expected in open and wind prone areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&