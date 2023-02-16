Scenic Bluffs Basketball: Cardinals claim share of conference title with win against Royall

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Cardinals have claimed the conference title every year since 2017, and they hope to assure a share of their 7th consecutive with a win against the Panthers.
Bangor struggled to get things going in this one, missing their first 7 shots from the field. After more than 3:00 of game time, Tanner Jones finally breaks the drought. The Cardinals carried the slim 22-19 lead into halftime.
The home team turned things around in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by 8. The collect the 54-43 win and claim their 7th consecutive conference title.
Bangor will go for the solo title in their next game on Friday, February 17 when they host Brookwood.