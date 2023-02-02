Scenic Bluffs Basketball: Cardinals look to stay unbeaten in conference hosting Hillsboro

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - Bangor enters the Thursday night contest 7-0 in Scenic Bluffs play. That hope to extend their conference lead hosting the 7-2 Tigers.
It was all about the defense for the home squad early on. With only 4:00 left in the first half, the Tigers had only scored 6 points, compared to Bangor's 20. It was much the same in the second half, as the Cardinals stay undefeated in conference play off the 68-43 win.
Dustin McDonald led the charge for the Cardinals with 16 points, while Tanner Jones added 14 himself.
The Cardinals will return to action Tuesday, February 7 when they travel to New Lisbon for another conference battle.