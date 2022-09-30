Scenic Bluffs Football: Knights welcome Necedah on Homecoming night

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Luther is off to a hot start in conference play, racking up a 4-0 record so far. They hope to continue the win streak hosting an 0-4 Cardinals team.
The Knights show why they are unbeaten in the Scenic Bluffs, scoring 40 unanswered points in the first half.
They go scoreless in the third quarter, but look to add on the first play of the 4th. Caden McCollough finds the endzone nearly untouched on the 20-yard run.
Just over a minute of running clock later, Luther recovers a fumble in the red zone. Elijah Potoracke takes it in himself for the 14-yard score.
Four minutes later, it's Potoracke again running in the short touchdown.
Luther collected 386 rushing yards of offense and tallied 8 total touchdowns from 7 different players as they win it 60-6.
Notable Knights -
Eli Krause: 3 rush, 50 yds, 1 TD; Elijah Potoracke: 8 rush, 46 yds, 2 TD; Caden McCullough: 6 rush, 50 yds, 1 TD