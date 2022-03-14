 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schedule of games for the 2022 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA-Basketball-2016.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Here is the schedule of games for the 2022 WIAA Boys State Basketball at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Thursday, March 17

Division 3 Semifinals

West Salem vs. Brillion - 1:35 p.m.

Lake County Lutheran vs. Saint Thomas More - approx. 15 min. after Game 1

Division 4 Semifinals

Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron - 6:35 p.m.

Roncalli vs. Marshall - approx. 15 min. after Game 1

Friday, March 18

Division 5 Semifinals

Randolph vs. Gibraltar - 9:05 a.m.

Bangor vs. Hurley - approx. 15 min. after Game 1

Division 2 Semifinals

Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon - 1:35 p.m.

La Crosse Central vs. Westosha Central - approx. 15 min. after Game 1

Division 1 Semifinals

Neenah vs. Racine Case - 6:35 p.m.

Menomonee Falls vs. Brookfield Central - approx. 15 min after Game 1

Saturday, March 19-Championship Saturday

Division 5 Championship  - 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship - approx. 15 min. after Division 5 final ceremonies

Division 3 Championship - approx. 15 min. after Division 4 final ceremonies

Division 2 Championship - 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship - approx. 15 min. after Division 2 final ceremonies

2022 WIAA Magic Of March Logo

All the games can be seen on WXOW-TV, our Magic of March website, or on the Magic of March app. 