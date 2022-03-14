Schedule of games for the 2022 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Here is the schedule of games for the 2022 WIAA Boys State Basketball at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Thursday, March 17
Division 3 Semifinals
West Salem vs. Brillion - 1:35 p.m.
Lake County Lutheran vs. Saint Thomas More - approx. 15 min. after Game 1
Division 4 Semifinals
Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron - 6:35 p.m.
Roncalli vs. Marshall - approx. 15 min. after Game 1
Friday, March 18
Division 5 Semifinals
Randolph vs. Gibraltar - 9:05 a.m.
Bangor vs. Hurley - approx. 15 min. after Game 1
Division 2 Semifinals
Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon - 1:35 p.m.
La Crosse Central vs. Westosha Central - approx. 15 min. after Game 1
Division 1 Semifinals
Neenah vs. Racine Case - 6:35 p.m.
Menomonee Falls vs. Brookfield Central - approx. 15 min after Game 1
Saturday, March 19-Championship Saturday
Division 5 Championship - 11:05 a.m.
Division 4 Championship - approx. 15 min. after Division 5 final ceremonies
Division 3 Championship - approx. 15 min. after Division 4 final ceremonies
Division 2 Championship - 6:35 p.m.
Division 1 Championship - approx. 15 min. after Division 2 final ceremonies
All the games can be seen on WXOW-TV, our Magic of March website, or on the Magic of March app.